People doing good · Weather

No school? No problem for the snowbound in Amery

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 13, 2019
0

The kids in Amery, Wis., had a snow day yesterday but there was no time off for them, not when the coaches of their hockey team suggested they put the time to good use.

Posted by Erik Hellie on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

The kids shoveled driveways and walkways. They even put on their jackets to do it, according to video posted on Facebook by Erik Hellie of Amery.

So of course today is a snow day and every kid is going crazy along with parents… but luckily our brilliant Amery…

Posted by Erik Hellie on Tuesday, February 12, 2019