No happy ending for Syrian family embraced by Canadian city

Today’s story is about seeing the big picture, particularly for parents who are outraged that school has been canceled around here today and their kids are safe at home and presenting quite an inconvenience.

Here’s a dose of perspective:

It was a touching scene at a Nova Scotia airport about a year-and-a-half ago when Canada again opened its arms to people fleeing the civil war in Syria.

The community around Halifax had welcomed the refugee couple and their seven kids.

“For the past year and a half, the children have been able to enjoy life as kids should be able to: going to school, riding bicycles, swimming, having friends, running in the yard, celebrating birthday parties and hanging out with their neighbours on their porch swing,” a statement from he H.E.A.R.T. Society, which sponsored the family says. “They loved every minute of it.”

The children of war deserve happy endings.

There’s no happy ending to the story, however.

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in their home. All seven children were killed.