No Fun League ready to crack down on touchdown celebrations

The NFL, which has a habit of looking the other way on serious matters, is finally going to crack down — again — on those who discredit the good name of football: touchdown celebrations.

Blame the Vikings.

The league will consider banning players who aren’t already on the field from participating in the fun and games, the Washington Post says.

Deadspin finds this revealing:

The NFL came to its senses two years ago by allowing celebrations to go on largely without consequences, and it’s been a gas. But there will always be a certain subset of Football Men for whom football should never be too much fun.

Meh.

We recall the words of Vince Lombardi, who told a celebrating Travis Williams in 1967, “the next time you make it to the end zone, act like you’ve been there before.”