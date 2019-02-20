Milaca may ease crackdown on kids riding snowmobiles to school

You have to give it to the kids in Milaca, Minn. They don’t let a little — or a lot — of snow stop them from getting to class.

It’s the city that’s the problem, some of them say. They won’t let the kids commute to school on snowmobiles, KSTP says. And the school district prohibits snowmobiles on school property.

“The whole point of being on a snowmobile is to feel freedom, get outside,” student Brett Olson said.

Also to get to school.

Last evening, the school’s principal says he’ll ask the City Council to provide an easement allowing the kids to ride on city property on the way to class.

Last week, the school sent emails to parents telling them to leave the machines home.

“All of these kids who’ve worked their butts off to get snowmobiles and took classes to get certified to ride are very upset they were told they can’t ride to school,” said a member of a local riding club.

By the way, schools are closed Wednesday in Milaca. Snow.