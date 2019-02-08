Meteorologist warning of tornado pummeled by fans of vapid TV show

Katy Morgan, a TV meteorologist in Nashville, had to break into regular programming on Wednesday to warn residents about two tornadoes.
She interrupted The Masked Singer, which apparently is a Fox TV show that provides the sum and substance of some people’s lives.
Yesterday 2 people died due to flooding. 2 tornadoes caused damage. Unfortunately, I had to cover The Masked Singer to warn people about the dangerous conditions moving in. Here are some comments I received while on air. I will always put lives ahead of a TV show. pic.twitter.com/DmRf2cSZzq
— Katy Morgan (@katymorganwx) February 8, 2019