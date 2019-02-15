Health

It takes a village to get an insurance company to use some common sense

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 15, 2019
If you needed another example of why our private health insurance system is broken, you needed to look no further yesterday than this tweet thread about a guy who fell into the bureaucratic black hole of the insurance industry and tried to get some common sense to prevail.

It was pretty obvious what was going to happen. The social media pressure on the insurance company would mount and surely common sense would prevail.

In today’s update, yes, common sense prevailed. But what about the people who don’t have the power to marshall the forces of common sense?