In polar vortex’s wake, frozen pants stand tall as uniquely Minnesotan

We don’t even begin to understand how cold weather pants became a “thing”, but this year’s polar vortex made frozen pants a thing.
A really impressive thing in Maple Grove, for the record.
Frozen pants stick landing…. #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/brcFd6yB8s
— 𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖉🇺🇸👨🏻💻🌐 (@JaredMay76) February 1, 2019
The practice appears to be as Minnesotan as not taking the last piece.
Tom Grotting, 64, of Minneapolis, got his 15 minutes this week when he lined up several pairs of frozen pants.
#USPS meets #frozenpants pic.twitter.com/p49lrlAJ5G
— Tom Grotting (@tomgrotting) January 31, 2019
“Life doesn’t exactly stop but it sort of slows down. When it lasts a couple days you can go stir crazy, so your mind thinks of things to do,” he says on Time.com.
Grotting’s neighbors have also started putting out frozen pants.
He provides the technique:
This is the #Mpls technique for #Frozenpants #boldnorth pic.twitter.com/asRpIC0QDc
— Tom Grotting (@tomgrotting) January 26, 2019
Iowans have also been joining in although the Des Moines Register concedes that all the credit goes to the paradise to the north.