In convincing closing argument, N.D. man convicts himself

There’s a lot to learn from the case of Greg Bowe, 54, of Williston, N.D., but it all boils down basically to this: don’t threaten to kill the jury before they decide whether you’re guilty.

Boe, who acted as his own attorney, was on trial of charges of threatening a woman who had a restraining order against him, according to Forum News.

He didn’t put up much of a defense, what with his closing statement pretty much being the only thing he said at the trial.

And it was a stem-winder.

During his closing statement, Boe said officials were trying to hide things that he wanted to bring to light. Boe didn’t elaborate on what he believed was being hidden or who was hiding it. “The only way I know to do it, now that I’ve got some witnesses,” he said before trailing off. After a second, he started speaking again. “I’m going to kill you all,” he said. “I’m going to kill everybody in Williams County! I’m going to kill them all.”

The jury found him guilty after the judge instructed the jury not to consider the threats he’d made.

He faces six years in prison.