Here’s 6 minutes of a kid learning to skate, because you need it

The Minnesota Wild today continued blowing up its underachieving franchise, sending former future-of-the-team Mikael Granlund to the Nashville Predators for winger Kevin Fiala.

The local fans, judging by the social media reaction, are none too thrilled with the trade, so it just seemed appropriate to get back to the basics of hockey — little kids learning to skate.

Also because it’s Monday and I just can’t talk about the weather anymore.