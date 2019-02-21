Endless snow sparks sidewalk wars

Maybe there’s a property line there somewhere and these rules of boundaries must be followed.

Or you can forget that we’ve reached the end of the “isn’t it pretty?” season and the fact the ongoing snow is now bringing out the worst in us and shovel the sidewalk.

Able bodied shovelers: please don’t leave two feet of unshoveled deep snow because you’re not sure if it’s on your property or your neighbors. Please just shovel it. Someone in a wheelchair would get stuck because of whatever pettiness caused this. pic.twitter.com/91CPId8v5X — Matt Privratsky (@MattPrivratsky) February 21, 2019

As a public service, we now open the comments for your revelations about the cranky neighbor’s snow shoveling/snowblowing methods.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)