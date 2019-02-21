Weather

Endless snow sparks sidewalk wars

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 21, 2019
0

Maybe there’s a property line there somewhere and these rules of boundaries must be followed.

Or you can forget that we’ve reached the end of the “isn’t it pretty?” season and the fact the ongoing snow is now bringing out the worst in us and shovel the sidewalk.

As a public service, we now open the comments for your revelations about the cranky neighbor’s snow shoveling/snowblowing methods.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)