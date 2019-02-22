Dog-gone! Duke the mayor is dead

The mayor of Cormorant Township in Becker County has died.

Duke, as his friends called him, was a good boy. Oh, yes he was. He was a good boy.

Our beloved mayor Duke went to doggie heaven today. He will be greatly missed. we will have a memorial for him in march… Posted by Mayor Duke of Cormorant Village on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Duke was first elected mayor of the township in a write-in vote in 2014.

The Fargo Forum says Duke’s big moment of fame was an appearance on Steve Harvey’s talk show in Chicago. Or at least it would have been had he not been bumped in favor of another dog. Dr. Phil.