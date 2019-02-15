Crashed Ice in Boston? Meh

Like most of our sports stars, Crashed Ice has put the Twin Cities in its rear-view mirror and cuddled up to Boston.

Today we got our first look at the setup at Boston’s Fenway Park. It’s no Cathedral of St. Paul. There’s not even snow on the ground. It’s not cold. It’s 51 degrees in Boston this afternoon.

We’re not impressed.

Compare!

Be nice, Crashed Ice, and maybe we’ll let you come back to a quality winter state.