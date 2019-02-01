Could SpongeBob have a sweet victory at the Super Bowl?

Maroon 5 might be the biggest musical act in the world that nobody really likes (aside from maybe Coldplay). But the band has a chance to redeem itself Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show.

More than 1 million people are calling on the band to use one of music’s biggest stages to do some good: Perform SpongeBob SquarePants’ “Sweet Victory” in honor of the cartoon’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who died in November.

The “Sweet Victory” song comes from an all-time great SpongeBob episode, “Band Geeks,” in which SpongeBob and Co. perform inside a giant aquarium at the Bubble Bowl — the show’s version of a Super Bowl.

Let’s take a look at the legendary scene:

Sure, the 1 million-plus petition is just a Change.org campaign. But, as CBS Sports notes, there’s reason to believe the band (can you call Maroon 5 a “band?”) might actually play the song:

• Rodger Bumpass, who voices Squidward Tentacles on SpongeBob, is reportedly introducing the Super Bowl halftime show.

• Maroon 5 shared a commercial for their set and it included a flash of a SpongeBob scene:

• The site of the Super Bowl shared this GIF from the “Band Geeks” episode soon after Hillenburg’s death:

• Vegas bookies say the odds favor Maroon 5 performing the song, CBS Sports reports.

Maroon 5 already stirred enough controversy for taking the gig.

At least play the SpongeBob song, guys.