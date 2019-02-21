Clueless drivers are a menace to the state’s snowplower operators

We are intrigued by the self-restraint shown by Minnesota’s and Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation to try to find some logical explanation for why people keep hitting snowplows.

This video, for example, from Wisconsin gently — way too gently, we think — points out that the plows create whiteout conditions…

With another snowstorm sweeping into Wisconsin, the State Patrol is using this recent crash video to remind drivers to slow down and give snowplows extra room. This video shows how snowplows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure visibility. pic.twitter.com/W8QBMCKi0c — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) February 19, 2019

… as if it’s completely understandable that a driver would, at high speed, go plowing — no pun intended — into the blinding snowstorm.

What could be making such a large area of “whiteness”? Perhaps the other plow in the right-hand lane (from the where the video came) offers a clue.