Weather

Clueless drivers are a menace to the state’s snowplower operators

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 21, 2019
0

We are intrigued by the self-restraint shown by Minnesota’s and Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation to try to find some logical explanation for why people keep hitting snowplows.

This video, for example, from Wisconsin gently — way too gently, we think — points out that the plows create whiteout conditions…

… as if it’s completely understandable that a driver would, at high speed, go plowing — no pun intended — into the blinding snowstorm.

What could be making such a large area of “whiteness”? Perhaps the other plow in the right-hand lane (from the where the video came) offers a clue.