Betrayed by GPS, trucker gets stuck on Lake Minnetonka

This update from Lake Minnetonka: the ice on Carson’s Bay is safe for whatever you’ve got in mind.
It must be; how else to explain this tractor-trailer truck not falling through on Saturday?
Just when I thought I’ve seen it all in Minnesota… #icefishing #wrongturn #semitruck @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/22OotwjTRx
— Jimmer (@jimmyk002) February 23, 2019
The Minnesota news website Bring Me The News says the driver was following his GPS when trying to make a delivery to a nearby home and it led him onto the ice.
BMTN says two snowmobiles went through the ice in Seton Channel on Saturday night, though.