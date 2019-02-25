Betrayed by GPS, trucker gets stuck on Lake Minnetonka

This update from Lake Minnetonka: the ice on Carson’s Bay is safe for whatever you’ve got in mind.

It must be; how else to explain this tractor-trailer truck not falling through on Saturday?

The Minnesota news website Bring Me The News says the driver was following his GPS when trying to make a delivery to a nearby home and it led him onto the ice.

BMTN says two snowmobiles went through the ice in Seton Channel on Saturday night, though.