After surgery, 91-year-old dances with her doc

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness.

We spend a lot of time in the news business trying to cram drama down your throats — whether its politics, or blood-and-guts stories, or the weather. It’s all news, of course, but sometimes drama comes in the form of human achievement playing right now at a hospital near you and going relatively unnoticed.

So today we’re noticing Julia Tourtellotte, who was worried her dancing days were over at 91. She had some problems with her spine, and dancing means a lot to her because she teaches clogging to the old folks at a senior home in Summerville, S.C.

A surgeon at the hospital told her he could her help and so she agreed to an operation — robotic spine surgery.

She’s recovered, so last week she went back to the hospital and invited her surgeon to dance.

Humans are amazing when they put their minds to it.