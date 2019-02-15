After late-night Amber Alert, people call cops to complain

It was only a matter of time before an Amber Alert, the electronic alert that mobilizes people to help find missing children, ticked people off for disturbing them.

But Canada? Who saw that coming?

A family in Brampton, Ont., called the police when they discovered their 11-year-old daughter missing.

According to Maclean’s, some people called 9-1-1 to criticize the alert. Others took to social media to complain.

The child? She’s dead. The father has been arrested.

Sorry to bother you, the cops said today.

Police respond to complaints from citizens about the Amber Alert waking them up. "We’re talking about a child that was missing and in this case the child was found deceased." pic.twitter.com/QduEm9wyYk — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) February 15, 2019

“You are horrible people,” Macleans’ Scott Gilmore writes: