After late-night Amber Alert, people call cops to complain

It was only a matter of time before an Amber Alert, the electronic alert that mobilizes people to help find missing children, ticked people off for disturbing them.
But Canada? Who saw that coming?
A family in Brampton, Ont., called the police when they discovered their 11-year-old daughter missing.
According to Maclean’s, some people called 9-1-1 to criticize the alert. Others took to social media to complain.
The child? She’s dead. The father has been arrested.
Sorry to bother you, the cops said today.
Police respond to complaints from citizens about the Amber Alert waking them up. "We’re talking about a child that was missing and in this case the child was found deceased." pic.twitter.com/QduEm9wyYk
— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) February 15, 2019
“You are horrible people,” Macleans’ Scott Gilmore writes:
“…we have grown so entitled to our comforts, we’ve forgotten that we have to pay for them, that we bear collective responsibilities. We can’t be bothered to vote. We resent paying taxes for public goods. We volunteer in our community less and less. And now we even begrudge having to help save the life of a child.
That is what citizens are complaining about today. They were asked to help save a child and this irritated them. In small towns, when a child goes missing everyone knocks on doors and wakes each other up and searches all night. Because in a community people look out for each other, they understand the duty we owe our neighbours. They recognize that if you want to live in a town that protects its children, occasionally you have to get up, go outside, and help.
This is a point all the whiners need to understand today: If you want to live in a province that protects its children, occasionally you have to roll over in bed and check your phone. And if that is too much to ask, then you are objectively a horrible person.