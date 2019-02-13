A woman’s car stalled on the tracks in Hastings, and a train was coming

All over the Twin Cities in the last few days, strangers have been pushing people out of snowbanks and snowdrifts and getting no attention for it. So perhaps if the Dakota County sheriff can find three heroes, they can represent all of you who got no recognition for being the better part of us.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office says a woman escaped serious injury early yesterday morning when her car was hit by a train in Hastings. It could’ve been worse had three people not stopped to help her.

This morning at 0441 hours, deputies received a call about a car stuck on the railroad track by Ravenna Trail and Polk… Posted by Dakota County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

So that’s the best of us. For the worst of us, just read the comments.