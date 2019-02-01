Education · Science

A Minnesota sendoff for the robotics kids

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 1, 2019
0

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

You know those big heroic sendoffs that communities give their sports stars when they go off to a state tournament?

The robotics teams in Austin, Minn., got one this morning.

The Ellis and Holton robotics teams are headed to the state tournament!

Posted by Austin Public Schools on Friday, February 1, 2019