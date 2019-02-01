A homeless woman dies in her car; nobody notices for months

Police in Fargo, N.D., don’t think a woman whose body was found in a car in a shopping center died in the recent cold snap — she died several months ago.

The car in which Barbara Anne Barry, 65, was found dead on Wednesday, had been sitting near a snowbank in the 13th Avenue Cash Wise grocery store parking lot for months, the Fargo Forum says.

Nobody noticed Barry, who was homeless, until this week. Nobody had ever reported her missing, police say.

There have been several snowstorms in the time she sat there dead. The lot was plowed around her and her car.