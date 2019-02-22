What’s on MPR News – 2/22/19

Friday February 22, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. Rumor has it that Robert Mueller’s big reveal on Russia might be just days away. Also, this week, one former acting FBI director says he can’t rule out that the president is a Russian asset. President Trump says it’s all lies. And Bernie’s back.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. Putin warns the west. President Trump warns those who are still supporting Venezuela’s old guard. And what’s next for the wives & children caught up in the failed fight for an Islamic state?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

In January, Governor Tim Walz selected former Goggle executive Steve Grove to head the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Grove is vocal about developing more technology jobs in Minnesota and encouraging entrepreneurs to start their businesses here. Other things on Grove’s mind are paid family leave, which he said “saved his life” when he was at Google, and the opportunity gap for Minnesotans of color.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

A 2020 check-in, one year out from the first big primaries we’ll hear how voters in those states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina) are responding to the Democratic field so far. Host Amy Walter sits down with one of the candidates, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Plus, a conversation with Stacey Abrams, former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, about her work to fight voter suppression, 2020 and more.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

Israel will launch the first privately funded spacecraft to the moon. What does this mean for lunar science and future commercial moon missions? Plus: Scientists uncover the chemistry of goose bumps that appear on aging Georgia O’Keefe paintings. And the strange science of exploding grapes in your microwave.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

As Venezuela’s president blocks the borders with Colombia and Brazil what are the chances on Saturday of the opposition bringing humanitarian aid into the country?

The latest on the situation in Yemen.

And ahead of tomorrow’s elections in Nigeria we have a special report from the northern city of Maiduguri where Islamist militants continue to mount attacks.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; manufacturers have an immigration plan; believing victims; an Oscars preview.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The latest controversy in Toldeo, Ohio is a called the Lake Erie Bill of Rights. Marketplace looks at why this idea has some businesses and local farmers butting heads.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

They left to join the so-called caliphate and took an oath of allegiance to a terrorist group intent on destroying the West. Now they want to come home. What should the United States do with the American wives of Islamic State fighters?

Guest: Rukmini Callimachi, who covers terrorism and the Islamic State for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with two Oscar nominees: Rami Malek, who’s nominated for his performance as Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody; and Adam McKay, who’s nominated for best director and original screenplay for his film Vice. Both films have also been nominated for Best Picture.