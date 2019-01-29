Who’s the victim in airline seating incident?

We all know the type. Flies on frequent flyer miles. Has to wait to get a seat assignment that puts her in the middle seat, talks loudly on the cellphone so everyone know the details of her victimization by being stuck between two large passengers.

This incident — captured on video by a passenger, of course — had an unusual component: people pushing back against the passenger, as captured and posted to Facebook by Norma Rogers

She was eventually removed from the flight and invited to wait until the next day to fly, the Washington Post says.

As with most videos these days, the victim in the episode is debatable. The Post, for example, chose the moment to consider whether large people should pay more to fly.

