What’s on MPR News – 1/31/19

Thursday January 31, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Tiffany Hanssen hosts)

For people who identify as a member of both the LGBTQ community and a person of color, it can be challenging to find a safe space. Feelings of vulnerability are even more visceral in the wake of this week’s violent attack on Jussie Smollett.

Guest: Ernest Owens is an award-winning journalist and editor for Philadelphia Magazine’s G Philly and CEO of Ernest Media Empire.

9:20 a.m. – More than seven out of 10 Americans now say climate change matters to them personally, an increase of 9 points in less than a year. But those same people aren’t willing to do anything to stop it. Why the disconnect? And what would it take to get people to act?

Guests: Waleed Abdalati, director at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, former chief scientist for NASA and professor in geography at the University of Colorado Boulder; Heidi Roop, lead scientist for science communications for the Climate Impacts Group at the University of Washington

9:40 a.m. – The planet’s magnetic north pole is migrating. Since the mid-1990s, it’s wobbled away from the Canadian Arctic and toward Siberia – which can have an effect on everything from shipping routes to the GPS in your phone. Why does the core drift in the first place? Why is it moving at a faster rate today than it has in the past? And what happens if it keeps moving?

Guest: Brian Meyer, geomagnetic data manager at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The future for many historically black colleges & universities is uncertain. Enrollment numbers are up, but in some cases, African-American students have ceased being a majority. One college in North Carolina is days away from losing its accreditation. HBCU’s have traditionally overperformed. Why do they remain under-valued?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

The way Minnesota handles sexual assaults could be changing. The reform is taking place at the State Capitol where advocates, law enforcement agencies and sexual assault survivors are coming together on several measures. MPR News host Angela Davis talks with three different people who would be directly impacted by these changes.

Guests: Nate Gove, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, retired Golden Valley police commander; Pamela Maldonado, Victim Advocacy Program Manager at Cornerstone and was on the planning committee to create Minnesota’s first Victim Assistance Academy; Brooke Morath, survivor of sexual assault who was featured in the Star Tribune, “Denied Justice” series.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

It’s MPR News’ executive editor Mike Edgerly’s last day at Minnesota Public Radio, so we’re providing two interviews he’s done over the years. First, his interview with journalist Mark Bowden about his book, “Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam.” Then, an excerpt of Mike Edgerly’s interview with James Welch, Native American author of “Heartsong of Charging Elk.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The psychological impact of hate crimes on people and communities. A violent, racist, and homophobic attack traumatizes more than just the one victim.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

How the three biggest EU member states set up a payment channel to facilitate business transaction with Iran and circumvent US sanctions; scientists say that colonisation of the Americas at the end of the 15th century killed so many people it disturbed the earth’s climate; and Brexit – Dutch vegetable growers are setting up so-called ‘green lanes’ to prevent perishable products from getting stuck at customs when Britain leaves the EU

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Yep, still cold; tactical nukes; the best way to start saving; Atlanta Super Bowl stress; the crisis in Venezuela.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

How car tech is making repair costs go up. Today’s cars can brake automatically, help you stay in your lane, and keep an eye on your blind spot, which also makes them a lot more expensive to fix.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The special counsel’s office disputed an explosive BuzzFeed report claiming that President Trump had instructed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress — and that investigators had evidence of this. The scrutiny called to mind another reporting team and its challenges in the 1970s.

Guests: Bob Woodward, one of the Washington Post reporters who broke the Watergate story; Michael S. Schmidt, who has been covering the special counsel investigation for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A mother and son study together. Ana Chavarin was an undocumented immigrant, single mother of four, working 65-hour weeks. So it took her awhile to earn her Associates Degree. Now she’s going for her Bachelors’, and her son is in college, too.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The 5G network will be the new central nervous system of the Internet. But China’s Telecom giant Huawei is dominating the creation of 5G networks around the world, which could give China more ability to spy and to hack data.

Guest: David Sanger, a national security correspondent for The New York Times.