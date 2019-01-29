What’s on MPR News – 1/29/19

Tuesday January 29, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Tiffany Hanssen hosts)

The history of independent candidates running for office and what it would take for an independent candidate to be considered a viable option.

Guest: Samara Klar,associate professor of political science at the University of Arizona and author of the book “Independent Politics”

9:20 p.m. – The #MeToo movement has highlighted some of the terrors of toxic masculinity. Meanwhile, Gillette ran an ad calling for more respectful men. How is our current moment shifting the narrative on masculinity?

Guests: Wade Davis, Former NFL player and the NFL’s first LGBT inclusion consultant; Danez Smith, Poet & Author of “Don’t Call Us Dead,” a finalist for the National Book Award for poetry in 2017; Andrew Reiner, Lecturer at Towson University

9:55 a.m. – Stephanie Curtis joins MPR guest host Tiffany Hanssen for a conversation about 5 things worth your time this week.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Venezuela’s push for democracy, the fight for socialism & the power of oil. The political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is getting worse. America has picked a side. But Russia has told the United States to back off.



11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

It’s going to be dangerously cold in Minnesota this week. Low temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings are likely to range from about 25 below in the south to around 40 below in the north. And that’s not even counting wind chill, which could be record breaking at times.

Guests: Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Lt. Gordon Shank, public information officer for the Minnesota State Patrol;Dr. Neha Raukar, emergency medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic

11:50 a.m. – There’s been a lot of talk about the extreme cold, but we’ll end the show with a look at a new hot spot in Minnesota. It’s an indoor attraction getting national attention. Keg and Case West 7th Market, a food and retail marketplace in St. Paul, is located in the former keg house of the Schmidt Brewery. It opened in September and is drawing accolades. Earlier this month, Keg and Case won USA Today’s Readers’ Choice award for Best New Food Hall.

Guest: Elizabeth Turan, Market director for Keg and Case.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Steven Pinker, author of “Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

In 2019, The state of the union is on hold. A look back at its history and what a delay means for the president.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Washington escalates its efforts to force the Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro from power; it has blocked all US revenue to the national oil company, PDVSA.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Cold enough for you? Also: Venezuela’s oil; PG&E bankruptcy; which mass shootings matter; the 13-year-old scientist.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The number of American farmers under 35 is growing and in California, some of those rookie farmers are struggling to learn the ins and outs of the agriculture business. Marketplace looks at how coaching could help a generation of farmers.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

After a 35-day government shutdown over a proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Democrats and Republicans in Congress are negotiating over what border security actually means. We checked back in with Annie Brown from “The Daily,” who’s been driving the length of the border with the New York Times reporter Azam Ahmed. Their last dispatch focused on migrants in Mexico deciding whether to cross the border illegally. Now, we hear what can happen once they cross.

Guests: Annie Brown, a producer for “The Daily” ; Azam Ahmed, the Times bureau chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

7 p.m. – The World

Snow falling on Antarctica can help scientists understand global climate change if they can measure it. The problem is the wind is so strong there that the snow blows mostly sideways.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Writer Stephanie Land has written a new memoir about working hard, but still living below the poverty level. Her book is Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. In it she chronicles how she ended up in a homeless shelter with her daughter, fleeing an abusive relationship. She writes about cleaning houses for a living, and turning to government assistance to help make ends meet. Eventually she took out a loan, went to college and became a writer.