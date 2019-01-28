What’s on MPR News – 1/28/19

Monday January 28, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Tiffany Hanssen hosts)

The shutdown redux.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

America’s longest ever government shutdown is over. But the damage from the stalemate is expected to last for many weeks. And there’s no guarantee that those affected won’t again face being furloughed.

Guests: Gabby Orr, White House reporter, Politico; Sally Katzen, Former administrator, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, Office of Management and Budget under President Clinton; Patrick Madden, senior reporter, WAMU

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Nationally, rural areas are losing prenatal and labor and delivery services, and Minnesota is part of that trend. But researchers are just starting to look at what this means for the health of mothers and their babies.

There are a lot of gaps in our understanding of what it means to be pregnant and giving birth in rural Minnesota, though initial published research suggests that the outcomes for moms and babies is worse when prenatal and labor and delivery services are lost.

Guests: Catharine Richert, MPR News reporter; Katy Kozhimannil, associate professor at the University of Minnesota’s Division of Health Policy and Management, and director of research at the Rural Health Research Center; John S. Cullen, a family physician in Valdez, Alaska, and president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A new Intelligence Squared debate. The debate motion: Ten years after the global financial crisis, the system is safer.

FOR: Neel Kashkari, president, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis & former assistant secretary, U.S. Treasury Department and Jason Furman, former chairman, Council of Economic Advisers & senior fellow, Peterson Institute.

AGAINST: Kenneth Rogoff, American economist & professor, Harvard University and Gillian Tett, U.S. Managing Editor, Financial Times.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Chef José Andrés says food is everything. We’ll talk about his work during the shutdown, his humanitarian efforts in Puerto Rico and more.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

TBA

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Apple’s revenue in China was cut unexpectedly this past quarter because of poor iPhone sales And Apple fans in China have something to say about it.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

TBA

7 p.m. – The World

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump: They’d like to meet. Maybe in Vietnam, where the US fought a war, and later signed a peace deal. That’s got to be appealing to North Korea’s dictator. Kim wants to sign a deal that formally ends his country’s war with America. And Vietnam has already put out the welcome mat.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Will Hunt has a fascination with what’s under the earth, from sewers to subway tunnels, caves and catacombs. He’s written the new book Underground: A Human History of the Worlds Beneath our Feet.