What’s on MPR News – 1/25/19

Friday January 25, 2019

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. After more than a month, the government shutdown is still happening. And about 800,000 federal workers are facing a second missed paycheck. It has affected everyone from workers at the IRS to paid intelligence sources for the FBI to the civilian viewers of the National Zoo’s Panda Cam.

In Los Angeles, a massive teacher strike ended this week. The deal includes a six percent raise for teachers, a reduction of class sizes and an agreement to hire 82 teacher-librarians over the next two years, according to The LA Times. Now public school teachers in Denver are scheduled to walk out of classrooms. The Denver Post reports that the teachers and the district are about eight million dollars apart on compensation negotiations.

And the Supreme Court is back in session this week. The Washington Post reports “the justices largely avoided the high–profile controversies that have marked the court’s work in recent years.”

Guests: Katie Rogers, White House correspondent, The New York Times; Kimberly Adams, senior reporter, Marketplace; Rajini Vaidyanathan, BBC correspondent and anchor for World News America



10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. Venezuelans packed the streets of Caracas this week to support Juan Guaid , an opposition leader who declared himself president. This leaves Venezuela effectively with two presidents – Nicolas Maduro, the successor to Hugo Chavez, and Guaid . On Thursday, the Trump administration announced its recognition of Guaido’s interim presidency. Maduro responded by rejecting Guaid ‘s claim to the presidency and by saying American diplomats had 72 hours to leave the country. But late on Thursday night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would not pull the staff out. The Venezuelan military will continue to support Maduro, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino L pez said. How will Venezuelans cope with a government in flux as economic distress and political unrest has racked the country?

A large gas explosion killed about 100 people in Mexico last week. Fuel shortages have made citizens illegally tap gas pipelines, a dangerous practice that also has environmental consequences.

And global elites met in Davos, Switzerland, this week. Many prominent world leaders skipped this year’s event, including President Donald Trump. What does Davos tell us about the status of the global economy?

Guests: Nina-Maria Potts, director of Global News Coverage, Feature Story News; James Kitfield, senior fellow, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; Susan Glasser, staff writer, The New Yorker.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

It’s day 35 of the federal government shutdown and Minnesota’s businesses are hurting.

Guests: Myron Frans, Commissioner, Minnesota Management and Budget; Oran Beaulieu, Tribal health director at Red Lake Nation tribe.

11:20 a.m. – MPR News hot Mike Mulcahy will speak with two guests about whether or not the hands free bill will triumph this session. They’ll also talk about the gas tax and other transportation issues.

Guests: Rep. Frank Hornstein DFL (Minneapolis); Sen. Scott Newman R (Hutchinson)

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

As the party shifts left, many Democrats face a reckoning. The 2020 presidential hopefuls try to make amends but what makes for a good apology?

1 p.m. – Science Friday (John Dankosky hosts)

The world has changed a lot in the past 100 years;how has the field of meteorology changed? A look back at predicting the weather then and now and what challenges still face the modern forecaster. Plus: what listening to volcanoes might be able to tell us about how they work.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Venezuela’s opposition leader offers an amnesty to Nicolas Maduro if he steps down, but the military says they’re standing by the president. Also, warnings that the ebola outbreak in Congo is out of control. Plus, the homemade guns fueling conflict in across Africa.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The arrest of a Trump campaign adviser; the week in politics; the Vatican’s sex abuse summit; grocers and food stamps.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Mayors from across the country are meeting in DC this week to discuss the government shutdown. This episode will include a look at the economic costs to their cities, including those costs that go beyond dollars.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

A remarkable battle for power is playing out in Venezuela, with dueling claims to the presidency. We look at what’s happening in the country and why the situation is coming to a head.

Guest: Nicholas Casey, the Andes bureau chief for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Street protests are just one sign that Venezuela is in a deep crisis. Two politicians in Florida say it’s not safe to force Venezuelans to return home. They’ve sponsored a bill that would save them from deportation for now, and allow them to hold jobs in the U.S. Representative Darren Soto tells why he wants to grant Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Comic and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr., hosts the Comedy Central story telling series This is Not Happening, and he has a new stand up special titled No One Loves You. (Rebroadcast)

8:30 p.m. – Actor Alan Alda receives the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on Sunday during the awards ceremony. He’s best known for his role on the TV series M*A*S*H, but he’s amassed a number of varied roles on stage and screen throughout his career. His film appearances include “The Aviator,” “What Women Want,” and “Crimes and Misdemeanors.” For 14 seasons he hosted Scientific American Frontiers on PBS. Last year Alda announced that he has Parkinson’s Disease. (Rebroadcast)