What’s on MPR News – 1/24/19

Thursday January 24 , 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Tiffany Hanssen hosts)

This week, the Supreme Court stayed the injunction prohibiting most transgender people from serving in the military. What does that mean to current service members who have already outed themselves as trans? How does this impact military readiness? And what is the personal toll?

Guest: Evan Young, president, Transgender American Veterans Association

9:20 a.m. – Nearly 30 percent of the world is living with overweight or obese. Adults, and especially children, who are overweight are often discriminated for their size.

This targeting often comes from strangers in public, but it is not limited there. Individuals that are plus-size also receive discriminatory comments from doctors, close family and friends, and even colleagues.

Guests: Tommy Tomlinson, Author of “The Elephant in the Room,” and the host of the podcast, “SouthBound”; Cat Polivoda, Owner of Cake Plus-Size, a plus size resale store in Minneapolis and the co-host of Matter of Fat

9:50 a.m. – Steph Curtis joins MPR guest host Tiffany Hanssen for a conversation about 5 things worth your time this week

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The national conversation has been led by your story ideas. 1-A wraps up their latest listener series trying to better understand what federal health care for all would really cost. Is it feasible? And how would it change your taxes?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Furloughed federal workers are about to miss their second paycheck. As the shutdown goes on, they’re turning to their savings accounts and credit card to make ends meet and are likely feeling financially unstable.

Savings is a way to ensure good financial stability, but how much savings is enough? Where should that savings live? And why is it so difficult to save in the first place?

Guests:Ross Levin is the CEO and founder of Accredited Investors and Wealth Management. He also writes a column in the Star Tribune; Sharon Powell is an extension educator in family resiliency. She works with consumers on budgeting and credit debt management.

11:45 a.m. – MPR News host Angela Davis talks with Courtney Dauwalter, a 33-year-old ultramarathoner who grew up in Hopkins, Minnesota. Dauwalter has won 11 ultramarathons. She was recently profiled in the New York Times, which focused on her reputation for “outrunning men.”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From Chris Farrell’s “Conversations on the Creative Economy” series: “Financing Your Startup.” Guests are Cathy Connett of Sofia Fund, Sara Russick of Gopher Angels, and Mary Grove of Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Fund. (Recorded 1/7/19 at University of St. Thomas, Opus College of Business.)

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The U.S. gets behind a transition of power in Venezuela as protestors supporting the opposition take to the streets. Maduro is out and Guaido is in, according to President Trump and Vice President Pence.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

As Russia warns America against military intervention in Venezuela we speak to a Venezuelan Supreme Court judge who fled to the United States; an opposition leader is sworn in president of the Democratic Republic of Congo. But how much would change? And we’re on the frontlines with the Syrian Democratic Forces hunting for Islamic State Group fighters in Syria

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Shutdown votes in the Senate; journalists on trial in Nicaragua; Planet Money on Panera; the Super Bowl and music protests.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

How does Modern Monetary Theory relate to a kitchen sink?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

More than 99 percent of the territory the Islamic State once held in Iraq and Syria is gone — but the United States government may be misunderstanding what that means.

Guest: Rukmini Callimachi, who covers terrorism and the Islamic State for The New York Times, spoke with us from Iraq.

7 p.m. – The World

Australian festival goers in recent months have taken contaminated Ecstasy pills, and some have died. An Australian politician advocates for testing pills, to let people know if they can be taken safely. Cate Faehrmann has taken the party drug herself, and she’s changing the conversation about recreational drugs in Australia.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Writer Sigrid Nunez’s latest novel “The Friend” won the national book award for fiction and is about to be published in paperback. It’s about a writer whose friend and former mentor kills himself. She inherits his dog, a 180-pound great dane, who like her, is grieving.