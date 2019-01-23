What’s on MPR News – 1/23/19

Wednesday January 23, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Tiffany Hanssen hosts)

A discussion about Brexit.

9:20 a.m. -The number of people living with obesity has nearly tripled since the 1970s. What are possible solutions to end the crisis.

Guests: Marion Nestle is the author of “Unsavory Truth: How the Food Industry Skews the Science of What We Eat,” ; Deborah Cohen is a senior physician policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and the author of “A Big Fat Crisis: The Hidden Influences Behind the Obesity Epidemic—and How We Can End It.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

What did you make of that standoff between a group of high school boys and a Native American protester?Some suggest we’ve reached a point where what you believe matters less than whose side you’re on. All of it amplified by a technology we don’t yet know how to control.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Dr. Mae Jemison made history when, in 1992, she became the first African-American woman to travel to space. Now she’s working to get more women and girls into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Jemison, a physician and an engineer, worked as a NASA astronaut for six years.

11:20 a.m. – Two guests will speak with MPR News host Angela Davis about their experience as women of color in science, technology, engineering and mathematical careers in Minnesota. Although the number of women in STEM careers is on the rise, women of color still make a small percentage overall. How do these guests deal with being the only ones in a career of mostly white peers.

Guests: Ashley McCray, Research and Development Engineer at General Mills; Dr. Reatha Clark King, first female African American research chemist at the National Bureau of Standards, a faculty member and later dean at York College, president of Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis, vice president of General Mills Corporation, and President/Executive Director of General Mills Foundation.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The history of guns in America. Saul Cornell, author of “A Well-Regulated Militia: The Founding Fathers and the Origins of Gun Control“, who spoke in St. Paul at the Minnesota Historical Society’s “History Forum.” Thursday is Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Lobbying Day at the Capitol.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

President Trump rationalizes his demands for a border wall, with the opioid crisis. But as the shutdown drags on, federal funding designed to alleviate the epidemic is strained.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The government of Zimbabwe defends a security crackdown on protesters; fears that a Sydney based writer has been detained in China; and the expedition to gauge whether a melting glacier in Antarctica is an irreversible threat to mankind.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Obstetrics in rural Minnesota – Part 2; IRS employees called back to work; recession solutions.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation about how Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is reacting to U.S. trade tariffs, and how its tire and auto market is responding to today’s economic demands.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Over the course of three days, the narrative of an encounter between young men wearing hats bearing President Trump’s slogan and a Native American veteran has become a pick-your-side story where who holds power and who’s at fault are all up for debate. What can actually be said about what happened on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial?

Guest: Elizabeth Dias, who covers faith and politics for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Predicting dramatic sea level rise. Asking how high. And how soon. Scientists are on a mission to investigate ice that could break free of Antarctica. The World will focus on one glacier, the size of Florida.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with the San Quentin inmate Earlonne Woods, who’s told his story and the stories of his fellow inmates on the podcast Ear Hustle. After 21 years in prison, he’s now free. His sentence was commuted nearly two months ago by Gov. Jerry Brown.