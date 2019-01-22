What’s on MPR News – 1/22/19

Tuesday January 22, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller Tiffany Hanssen hosts)

It’s the longest government shutdown in history, now entering its fifth week. It feels like shutdowns are more common these days. Is our perception reality? And if so, is this the new normal when it comes to the U.S. government?

Guests: Dr. Jeffery Engel, associate professor and founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University; Linda Bilmes, professor at Harvard Kennedy School.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The longer the shutdown, the greater the pain. Farmers, doctors, teachers, small business owners – their concerns are growing. One month into the standoff, hundreds of thousands of Americans are wondering out loud – who’s listening to them?



Guests: Rep. Jennifer Wexton, U.S. Representative (D) for Virginia’s 10th district; Radha Muthiah, president and CEO, Capital Area Food Bank; Robert Leonard, news director, KNIA/ KLRS radio in Iowa;Brook Brubeck, district food services director, Prairie Hill Schools in Kansas.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Three guests will speak with MPR News host Angela Davis about working with patients who are prescribed opioids and attempts to keep the addictive drugs out of the hands of young, vulnerable people.

Guests: Colleen Ronnei, founder of Change the Outcome; Dr. Charles Reznikoff, Addiction Medicine, Hennepin Healthcare;Richie Bean, opioid prevention team coordinator in Cass County.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Historian Douglas Brinkley, speaking about President Theodore Roosevelt and the national parks. Author of “Wilderness Warrior: Theodore Roosevelt and the Crusade for America.” He was interviewed in 2009 by MPR executive editor Mike Edgerly, who is leaving Minnesota Public Radio next week after a nearly 28-year career at MPR.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Climate change tops the agenda at the annual World Economic Forum; we examine the Zimbabwean president’s relationship with the army; France and Germany are due to sign a new treaty pledging closer ties.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Black Lung voices; a new entry in the race to build electric trucks; Venezuela and its rebel Congress; a look at the state of the union.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

From farmers to furloughed to workers, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the economy. Workers are trying to navigate the unknown.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

During the midterm elections, an unprecedented number of women ran for office, most of them Democrats. They largely adopted the party’s strategy of focusing on unifying issues and veering away from what were seen as more polarizing topics: abolishing ICE, “Medicare for All” and, especially, impeaching the president.

That strategy worked, and Democrats took back the House. But among those elected last fall were a group of new lawmakers who did not stick to that strategy — and who may end up pushing the Democratic Party to the places it has avoided. Today, we meet a freshman congresswoman who, on her first day in the Capitol, made those theoretical tensions real.

Guests: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan; Andy Mills, a producer for “The Daily.”

7 p.m. – The World

Debate over how the UK would leave the European Union, Brexit, has paralyzed Britain’s government. And Prime Minister Theresa May’s efforts at compromise have little support.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Washington Post Journalist Jason Rezaian was the only American citizen reporting from Iran on a permanent basis when he was arrested in 2014, accused of being a spy and held in one of Iran’s most notorious prisons. After two and a half years he was released thanks to the efforts of his family, his employer, the Washington post, and the Obama administration. Rezauab is suing the Iranian government, and he has a new memoir called Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison—Solitary Confinement, a Sham Trial, High Stakes Diplomacy, and the Extraordinary Efforts it Took to Get Me Out.