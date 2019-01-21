What’s on MPR News – 1/21/19

Monday January 21, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

There is no lack of options if you like to watch someone take a punch. Or a kick. Or a chokehold. Professional boxing and mixed martial arts stand out in the sports world. Joshua Johnsons explores the idea that fighting is more than entertainment. And whether it feeds a human need that most of us are conditioned to resist.

Guests: Josh Rosenblatt, author, “Why We Fight: One Man’s Search For Meaning Inside The Ring;” Leslie Smith, professional MMA fighter.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The First Amendment protects freedom of religion, and freedom from religion. The number of Americans with no religious affiliation is on the rise. And some estimates of how many say they don’t believe God exists at all are as high as 26 percent.

Guests: Mandisa Thomas, president, Black Nonbelievers, Inc.; Kevin Bolling, executive director, Secular Student Alliance; Amanda Poppei, senior leader, Washington Ethical Society; Leigh Schmidt, religious studies professor, Washington University in St. Louis.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Two high school leaders and a professor from the University of St. Thomas will talk about what the Civil Rights Movement means to them, and what they are dealing with today when it comes to race.

Guests: Senam Akyea, freshman at Highland Park High School; Terrell Turner, senior at Johnson High School; Prof. Todd Lawrence, associate professor of English at the University of St. Thomas.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Keynote speaker Don Lemon at this morning’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast at the Minneapolis Armory. His speech is titled, “My Life in the Spotlight: On a Road Paved and Guided by Dr. King.”

Also in the hour: Fox News host and former NPR host Juan Williams, author of “What the Hell Do You Have to Lose? Trump’s War on Civil Rights.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

TBA

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The latest on the contested election result in the Democratic Republic of Congo; new domestic abuse laws in the UK will for the first time, create a legal definition which will include economic abuse and control.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Federal prisons and the shutdown; MLK Day celebrations; NFL insurance crisis.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Verizon and 5G. Sometimes new developments in high tech leave consumers that unsatisfied, didn’t-live-up-to-the-hype feeling.

So Verizon tried to be mindful.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Did the workload at a company cause pregnant workers to miscarry?

7 p.m. – The World

The Trump Administration has ignored requests from the United Nations to investigate possible human rights abuses in the U.S. We look into one of the cases the U.N. has not been allowed to investigate here: death threats against a transgender activist.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with Henry Louis Gates, host of PBS’s Finding Your Roots, now in its fifth season. Its mission is to “get into the DNA of American culture”, examining ancestral histories and genetic codes. Gates is a teacher, historian and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker. He’s the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University. He has hosted several PBS series that look at U.S. history, including The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross, a six-part series chronicling the African American experience, which he also executive produced.