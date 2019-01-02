What’s on MPR News – 1/2/18

Wednesday January 2, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The power of suburban voters. Republican candidates and incumbents for suburban districts across the country took on huge losses in November. The Washington Post’s Dan Balz reported that “[i]f the enthusiasm for Trump in rural and small-town America constituted the story after 2016, the revolt against him in the suburbs, led by female voters, has become the story of the 2018 elections.”

So what do these voters care about? Vox reports that they definitely aren’t keen on President Trump. But like every other voting demographic, they have a host of other concerns as well.

What are politicians doing to reach these suburban voters? How did these voters get politically active? Are these voters lost to Republicans forever?

Guests: Michael Mulcahy, political editor, Minnesota Public Radio; Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter, Houston Public Media.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Tonya Allen of the Skillman Foundation in Detroit presents her plan to improve education, reduce poverty, revitalize cities, and restore the “American Dream.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Research shows more than half of older U.S. workers are being pushed out of longtime jobs before choosing to retire. We’re talking ageism in the workplace.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

President Xi Jingping says Taiwan will be reunited with China. The Taiwanese say they’ll never accept this.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The House Democrats view of the shutdown; a look at anti-abortion legislation; a profile of Gavin Newsom; drama behind the U.S. drought map.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Product reviews, banner ads, advanced search and holiday specials are things we expect to see when shopping online. It turns out the dark web has all of that, too.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Democrats have waited two years for a chance to investigate President Trump on their own terms. Starting tomorrow, they can. We look at how they plan to use — and not use — that power.

Guest: Jason Zengerle, a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine.

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Punishment without Crime. Terri Gross talks with former federal public defender Alexandra Natapoff. Her new book is about our massive misdemeanor system which she says traps the innocent, punishes the poor, and makes America more unequal. She’s now a law professor at the University of California, Irvine.