What’s on MPR News – 1/18/19

Friday January 18, 2019

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson (Todd Zwillich hosts)

Domestic news roundup. The longest partial government shutdown in history lurched through its fourth week as President Trump ordered thousands more federal workers to return to work without pay. While the president doubled down on demanding funding for the border wall, those protecting our maritime boundaries took a huge loss.

Meanwhile, William Barr, the president’s pick for attorney general, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As Barr fielded questions about a range of issues, Democrats on the panel sought a definitive understanding of his stance on the Mueller probe. Who is William Barr, and how strong is his allegiance to the president?

Finally, it was a big week for presidential bid announcements. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand and Julian Castro jumped into the fray. Who’s next?

Guests: Molly Ball, national political correspondent, TIME; Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter, Vox; Asma Khalid, political reporter for NPR.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. This week, the American military confirmed that two service members, one government contractor and one civilian affiliated with the Pentagon had been killed in a suicide bombing in Syria. In a speech at the State Department, Vice President Mike Pompeo said ISIS has been defeated.

And in Brooklyn, a witness in the trial of alleged drug kingpin Joaqu n “El Chapo” Guzm n testified that the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel paid a $100 million bribe to the former president of Mexico, Enrique Pe a Nieto. Pe a Nieto s former chief-of-staff denied the allegation on Twitter.

After her deal to leave the European Union failed by a huge margin in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no confidence.

Guests: Jennifer Williams, foreign editor, Vox; Jon Sopel, North America editor, BBC; Nancy Youssef, national security reporter, The Wall Street Journal.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Across the country, the men and women leading America’s cities are getting more diverse. Here in Minnesota, Richfield, Moorhead and Brooklyn Center all elected their first mayors of color this past November.

Guests: Jonathan Judd, mayor of Moorhead; Mike Elliott, mayor of Brooklyn Center; Maria Regan Gonzalez, mayor of Richfield

11:45 a.m. – The man who brought the “I Voted” stickers to Minnesota has worked his last election. Joe Mansky will retire in March after decades of running elections, first for the state of Minnesota and since 2002 for Ramsey County. Mansky is a leader on election integrity — a recent U.S. Supreme Court case bears his name -– and an expert on election procedures across the state.

Guest: Joe Mansky

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

A look at why immigration reform attempts fail.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

The Green New Deal — the proposes to overhaul the economy by focusing on green tech and jobs — has recently been getting a lot of attention. Over 10 years ago, author Thomas Friedman came up with the term ‘Green New Deal.’ He talks about what a ‘green’ proposal might look like.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

As talks begin about a second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un, we’ll hear about the North Korean women trafficked for sex into China; Anti-government protests in Sudan turn violent today.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; recession solutions; the “right to life” march; Planet Money on the first shutdown.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Every household in America is connected to the financial system, and it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to monitor that system’s health. In this episode: a look at what it’s like to be in the Central Bank when the economy is facing more and more uncertainty.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

After the divisiveness of the 2016 election, the Women’s March became a major symbol of unity. But two years later, a rift in the movement has grown.

Guest: Farah Stockman, a national reporter for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Xi Jinping has a new book of his sayings, collected, with a nod to chairman Mao, by a Chinese artist in exile. It’s unauthorized, and it’s funny.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Writer Tara Westover’s debut memoir, Educated, ended up on a number of the best books lists of 2018, including the New York Times’. It’s also now out in paperback. She grew up in rural Idaho; didn’t go to school, have a birth certificate, or see a doctor. She was the youngest of seven children. Her parents were suspicious of institutions, including schools and hospitals, and trained the kids to be ready to flee at any time should the government come after them. Westover didn’t see the inside of a school until she was 17. She went on to Harvard and eventually got a PH.D from Cambridge. (Rebroadcast)