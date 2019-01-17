What’s on MPR News – 1/17/19

Thursday January 17, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard and Julian Castro have announced their bids for the 2020 Presidential elections. They join a long list of Democrats vying for a seat in the oval office.

Guest: Natasha Korecki, national correspondent for POLITICO.

9:20 a.m. – The political divide in America is stark, but the relationship between Conservatives and Liberals hasn’t always been so corrosive. A study from Pew Research shows that between 1994 and 2016 the number of Republicans and Democrats who have “very unfavorable” views of the opposing party has more than doubled.

Guest: Lilliana Mason, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Maryland and the author of “Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson (Todd Zwillich hosts)

Over the weekend, The Washington Post and The New York Times published explosive stories about President Donald Trump and Russia. The Times said the FBI had opened an investigation into President Trump, questioning whether he was working for Russia.

The Times report says this segment of the investigation has been taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller. The Washington Post, meanwhile, reported that President Trump has been secretive about his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What do these stories mean about the scope of the Russia investigation and the president’s approach to foreign relations?

Guests: Mark Mazzetti, Washington investigative correspondent, The New York Times; Asha Rangappa , senior lecturer, Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, Yale University, former associate dean, Yale Law School.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Housing and homelessness are top of mind in Minnesota, with the Hiawatha homeless encampment shut down and a lack of affordable housing across the state.

These issues and more will land on the plate of the state’s new housing commissioner. Jennifer Ho will lead the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Ho is a Minnesota native and was a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration.

11:45 a.m. – You know the T-Rex. But do you know the Spinosaurus? The giant hunting dinosaur was even bigger than the T-Rex – some 50 feet long with seven-foot-long spines. Its fossils were first found in Morocco, then lost in World War II.

Along with other scientists, paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim worked with new fossil discoveries and old drawings to bring the giant creature back to science.

Guest: Nizar Ibrahim, paleontologist, anatomist, assistant professor of Biology, National Geographic Explorer

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

APM Reports documentary: “Hard to Read: How American Schools Fail Students with Dyslexia.” The documentary explores how improving things for kids with learning disabilities like dyslexia could help all students learn to read better.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

On Capitol Hill these days it turns out you can argue with science. In his confirmation hearing to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler avoids the “c words.” So what can he speak to? We’ll look at his long history in Washington .

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Developed countries are told by scientists to cut their consumption of meat by eighty per cent to save the planet and themselves. Serbia rolls out the red carpet for President Putin even though the country aspires to join the European Union. And North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator is on his way to the United States amid expectations of another summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Iraq, Iran trade and sanctions; unpaid fed workers are fed up; dispatches from Steve King’s Iowa district; golf ball pollution.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The Department of Agriculture changed school nutrition standards, and dairy may soon show up in school lunches in a big way. What this deal means for the dairy industry and student health.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

As the government shutdown approaches its fifth week, a few congressional Republicans are publicly breaking from the president in his push for a border wall. We spoke with one of them.

Guest: Rep. Will Hurd, Republican of Texas.

7 p.m. – The World

This year Virginians mark 400 years since the beginning of slavery in America. It’s a history that’s short on stories told by Africans themselves.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Senior political correspondent for Yahoo, Jon Ward’s new book is Camelot’s End: Kennedy vs. Carter & the Fight that Broke the Democratic Party. He writes about “one of only a handful of times…that an incumbent president running for re-election had been challenged from within his own party” when Ted Kennedy challenged Jimmy Carter for the Democratic nomination in 1980.