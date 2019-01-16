What’s on MPR News – 1/16/19



Wednesday January 16, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Men like Aziz Ansari and Louis C.K. have been making their way back into public life after being called out by the #MeToo movement. Have they done enough to make amends? Are fans willing to forgive them?

Guests: Anna North, senior reporter at Vox covering gender issues; Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International, host and creator of a special on PBS last year, #MeToo Now What?

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Keep Calm & Carry On was a popular slogan for the British during the War. But it’s not a great strategy for leaving the European Union. More than a million Americans work for British companies. What does Brexit mean for them?

Guests: Jon Sopel , North America editor, BBC; author, “If Only They Didn’t Speak English: Notes from Trump’s America” ; Anne McElvoy, senior editor, The Economist; editor, Economist Radio; based in London; Erik Brattberg, director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

In a recent piece about optimism and climate change for Vox, David Roberts was very frank:

“In a sense, we’re already screwed, at least to some extent. The climate is already changing and it’s already taking a measurable toll…One way or another, when it comes to the effects of climate change, we’re in for worse.”

Despite all that, Roberts argues for “conditional optimism.”

Guests: MPR’s Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner and Kim Cobb, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

11:45 a.m – Despite a lack of snow in some parts of Minnesota, there are plenty of outdoor activities available this winter, including some of the best ice skating in years.

MPR News host Angela Davis talks with Anthony Taylor, adventures director for the Loppet Foundation, about increasing access to outdoor activities and green spaces for all Minnesotans – and why it matters.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

APM Reports documentary, “Teaching Teachers.” Some ideas from Japan on the best ways to train and retrain teachers.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The Federal Reserve chairman warns of the economic impact of the federal freeze. The Takeaway explores those costs.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

We’ll be in Westminster where the British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a motion of no confidence in her government as she tries to find a Brexit compromise that can win the support of parliament.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Black women judges take office; Democratic freshman policies examined; evangelicals on the pullout from Syria; Total Wine suit at the Supreme Court; and how much does class size matter?

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

What the state of the junk bond says about the state of the economy. High-risk junk bonds haven’t been selling, and economic uncertainty may be to blame.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

In a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, William P. Barr, the nominee for attorney general, vowed to protect the Justice Department and seemed to tell senators what they wanted to hear. But was it what the president wanted to hear?

Guest: Michael S. Schmidt, who covers national security and federal investigations for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Where American slavery started. Four-hundred years ago, about 40 people were snatched from what is now Angola, then sold in Virginia. They were the first enslaved Africans in what became America. History says they landed in Jamestown, but there’s a competing story about where they came ashore.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Journalist Tom Gjelton has been a correspondent for NPR for over 30 years, covering diplomatic and national security issues. He’ll discuss the evolution of the U.S. immigration policy and how we got to the present situation at the border. He is the author of the 2015 book, A Nation of Nations: A Great Immigration Story. He is currently NPR’s religion and belief correspondent.