What’s on MPR News – 1/11/19

Friday January 11, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. -1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. We are now more than 20 days into the partial government shutdown. About 800,000 federal government employees in all 50 states are about to miss their first paycheck.

The viral Lifetime documentary “Surviving R.Kelly” has catalyzed legal action against the singer. R.Kelly is accused of sexual, emotional and physical abuse. He is also accused of maintaining a sex cult.

Guests: Jeff Mason, White House correspondent, Reuters; Alexis Simendinge, national political correspondent, The Hill; Jonathan Tamari, Washington correspondent, The Philadelphia Inquirer.



10 a.m.- Closs case news conference

Live coverage of the news conference in Barron, Wis., on the rescue of Jayme Closs.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis (Stephanie Curtis hosts)

The Iowa caucuses are more than a year away, but the field of democratic candidates is already shaping up. Should Minnesota DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar run for president? How does she stack up against other likely contenders?

Guests: Mark Zdechlik Reporter, MPR News; Steven Smith, Professor of political science, Washington University in St. Louis; Jeff Blodgett, political consultant and founding director Wellstone Action; Alex Conant, Senior aide at Firehouse Strategies, former communications director for Marco Rubio.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

In the game of political hardball, Democrats seem to finish last. Is it time for Democrats to fight dirty?

1 p.m. – Science Friday

A look at how the government shutdown is affecting science and what might happen if it continues. Plus: How a smartphone app might help save opioid users from overdoses. And: scientists report new data on mysterious distant radio bursts.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Two Reuters journalists in Myanmar jailed for reporting on an army massacre lose their appeal.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; the shutdown’s effect at HUD; an NPR shutdown poll; Hamilton in Puerto Rico; Planet Money on cyber insurance.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at what’s next for Brexit. The British parliament could determine the fate of Brexit next week.It will decide on whether to accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the EU.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

A majority of Americans oppose the construction of a border wall. President Trump’s insistence on building it has led to a bitter political impasse and a government shutdown. We spoke with a sheriff on the border who supports the president’s efforts.

Guest: Mark Napier, the sheriff of Pima County, Ariz.

7 p.m. – The World

Jaime Arellano is a political commentator from Nicaragua. He was broadcasting on a Managua TV station, calling out the government for clamping down on protesters. His station was shut down. His colleagues jailed. Now he’s reaching viewers from Miami.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

We celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Sopranos, and listen back to Terry Gross’ interview with the show’s creator David Chase. And TV critic David Bianculli will talk about the importance of the series.