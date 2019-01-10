What’s on MPR News -1/10/19

Thursday January 10, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

It’s been nearly 20 months since Robert Mueller began his special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election. Over the weekend, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., agreed to extend the term of a grand jury hearing testimony in the investigation, just before its initial 18-month term expired.

Also this week, lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort failed to properly redact a court filing, publicly revealing new about evidence that Manafort shared campaign information with a Russian contact during the campaign.

And on Wednesday, there was confusion over how long Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed the special counsel, plans to stay at the Justice Department after a new attorney general is confirmed.

As America awaits Mueller’s revelations, MPR News host Kerri Miller will speak with two guests about what we know thus far and what to expect from the investigation moving forward.

Guests: Nick Akerman, Former federal prosecutor and was a member of the Watergate prosecution team; Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, Brennan Center Fellow and a Professor of Law at Stetson University College of Law.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Most of America’s asylum seekers and unauthorized immigrants come from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Countries that are corrupt, poor and often dangerous. These are problems that many believe the U-S helped create. Now, the U.S. & Mexico have agreed to spend billions on a new Marshall Plan for Central America. Will it work, if so how?

Guests: Brian Winter, editor-in-chief, Americas Quarterly; Greg Grandin, professor of history, New York University; Elizabeth Oglesby, professor, geography and development and Latin American studies Arizona State University; Franco Ordoñez, White House correspondent, McClatchy Washington bureau.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

The director and president of the Minneapolis Institute of Art is leaving in March to become director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington. Kaywin Feldman has led the Minneapolis museum, known as Mia, since 2008 and will be the first female director in the National Gallery’s history. She’ll join MPR host and arts reporter Marianne Combs to talk about her time at Mia and what it takes to create a successful art museum in the 21st century.

11:45 a.m. – Mark Rosen will appear on his last TV sportscast Thursday night at 10 p.m. Rosen is leaving WCCO-TV after almost 50 years. A longtime sports broadcaster, he started at the station in 1969 when he stopped by for a tour.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Michelle Alexander, author of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.” New Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley, the first black Hennepin County Commissioner, was sworn in this week with her hand on this book.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Hamilton goes to Puerto Rico, but some Puerto Ricans aren’t celebrating. Broadway’s biggest hit heads to an island still in recovery. Who will it really help?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The US Secretary of State is to make a speech in Cairo about America’s role in the Middle East

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

How the shutdown is affecting workers in Boston; Secretary of State Pompeo’s Cairo speech; Trump visits the border; the flu raises risk of birth problems.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Minimum wage versus inflation. A lot of workers in Ohio got a raise New Year’s Day, even they might not’ve asked for it.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

In his most recent negotiation with Democrats over the shutdown, President Trump slammed the table and stormed out of the meeting. We look at why his strategy requires giving no ground and forcing Republican senators to stand with him, no matter the cost.

Guest: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, who covers Congress for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Janet Napolitano understands the US-Mexico border. Before leading Homeland Security under President Obama, she was governor of Arizona. She even built a wall. But she says border security takes more than that.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Stand-up comic and actor Kevin Hart. He’s co-starring in the new film The Upside opposite Bryan Cranston. Hisother films include High School, Get Hard, Think Like a Man, and voice work for The Secret Life of Pets. His comedy specials include Let Me Explain, Seriously Funny and Laugh at My Pain. Recently Hart was selected to host the Oscars, but he stepped down after after facing criticism for earlier homophobic jokes and tweets.