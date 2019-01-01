What’s on MPR News – 1/1/19



Tuesday January 1, 2019

9 a.m. -1A with Joshua Johnson

We have some questions about 2019. It’s a new year, but will we still be following last year’s stories?Will the Mueller investigation end this year? What will we see from the report? How will Democrats use their control of the House of Representatives? Who is preparing for a presidential run in 2020? After some high-profile security issues on the platform, will this be the year regulators get fed up with Facebook? Will the Affordable Care Act remain the law of the land? Will the U.S.-China trade war resolve? Will North Korea denuclearize? Will peace happen in Yemen? What’s going to happen with Brexit?And what will Harry and Meghan name their royal baby?

Guests: Eugene Scott, political reporter, The Washington Post; Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; Domenico Montanaro, lead political editor, NPR.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

A continuation of the look ahead, with a focus on the international aspects of the news.

Guests: Hayes Brown, deputy world news editor, Buzzfeed News; Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Jennifer Williams, foreign editor, Vox.

11 a.m. – Best of the Best: The 2018 Third Coast Festival Broadcast

We’ll hear some of the best audio documentaries of the last year, as picked by the prestigious Third Coast Audio festival. This hour features some amazing reporting from The Daily, The New Yorker Radio Hour, KQED in San Francisco and WLRN in Miami. Topics range from a man wrongly convicted of murder, to safety problems at automaker Tesla, to the personal toll of chemotherapy, to a mother and daughter exploring their differences on an Iranian self-help cruise.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From Chris Farrell’s “Conversations on the Creative Economy” series: The founders of the Tu Dance Company, Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands. Recorded at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

What’s it like to be job hunting, at 50? Research shows more than half of older U.S. workers are being pushed out of longtime jobs before choosing to retire.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Terrorism in Manchester; Kim Jong-un warns of a ‘change in direction’; the world welcomes 2019.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Diplomacy and North Korea; how consumer brands are struggling; a library revival in Russia; compassion for homelessness; a farewell to small cars; a look at new laws.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at fraternities and sororities today. Whether you’re a fan or a critic, the college Greek system is a major institution in student life. And Greek organizations own over $3 billion in student housing.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

What happened when Weight Watchers realized that people no longer wanted to talk about losing weight.

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Actor Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, in the new film Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek also stars in the TV series Mr. Robot, about as a cybersecurity expert by day, and a hacker at night.