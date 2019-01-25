The people who pass school buses

Any school bus driver will tell you this sort of thing happens all the time, it just happened to be in Dunn County, Wis., (the Menomonie area) where someone with a dashcam caught the near horrifying moment when a driver couldn’t be bothered stopping for a school bus.

School Bus Passing Violation Dunn County Sheriff's Office Dunn County Sheriff Deputies investigated a school bus passing complaint on todays date. This situation could have easily resulted in the tragic loss of life of a child. Apart from being a school bus passing violation it was also a dangerous passing issue. The operator was located and cited. Please watch the video provided by a semi driver following the school bus. Permission was receivd from the parent of the child in the video to share it. Hopefully this reminds everyone how poor driving decisions can turn deadly. Drive as if every child on the street were your own! Posted by Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 24, 2019

In a way, it’s somewhat understandable how it happened. The dashcam was in a semi-truck, which probably blocked the view of the scofflaw who may not have seen a stopped bus.

On the other hand, a good driver might’ve asked him/herself, “Hey, I wonder why this semi is stopped in the middle of the road?”

