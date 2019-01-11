The far side of the moon up close

China today released the video of its lunar probe’s landing on the far side of the moon earlier this month.

Not surprisingly, at least for those of us who still are fascinated by space and its technology, it’s pretty cool.

Also released was this 360 degree panorama stitched together from 80 pictures from a camera atop the lander after it released its rover.

Click on the images and view at full size for all their lunar juiciness.