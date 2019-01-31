Super Bowl draws the line at the ‘P word’

Being a transplant from the land of the pilgrims, I’m still shocked to hear certain words during prime-time television. I had no idea until fairly recently, for example, that it was OK to say that word that refers to a part of the anatomy, which is weird since a lot of people often stick “M” in front of it to describe people who hail from the land of the pilgrims.

I won’t type that word but I’ll type porn because, come on, seriously?

But you can’t say porn during the Super Bowl, and so an ad from a frozen food outfit was rejected by the TV network broadcasting the game.

The double entendres are hard to miss, but Ad Age says it’s the word “porn” that caused a problem. So it’s running a shorter, cleaner spot in the third quarter of the game.

It’s the hot thing in Super Bowl advertising: get attention for not running your commercial.