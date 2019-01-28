Strangers show up for funeral of vet with no family

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

There was a pretty good chance that nobody would show up for Joseph Walker’s funeral in Killeen, Texas, Monday, or even know that he was dead.

Walker, 78, an Air Force veteran, died of natural causes in November and the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery said he didn’t have any family and didn’t expect anyone would show up when it announced the funeral plans last week.

We have the distinct honor to provide a full military burial for unaccompanied United States Air Force Veteran Joseph… Posted by Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, January 24, 2019

The word out got out. And people responded:

Killeen, Texas: A line of cars stretching for miles to attend the funeral of an Air Force Veteran with no family.. after fears he would be buried with no one attending. pic.twitter.com/IC5z7IlDjh — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) January 28, 2019

One estimate said about 1,000 people showed up. Another said it was 2,000. The start of the funeral had to be delayed by 20 minutes.