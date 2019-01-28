Weather

Open thread: Snow daze

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 28, 2019
Already this morning, my Twitter feed is full of people worried that school be closed tomorrow, and that school won’t be closed tomorrow.

If the governor decides to call off school because of wind chill, we anticipate a blizzard of messages about how soft today’s kids and parents have become.

Snow days weren’t meant to be this stressful.

It’s going to be OK.