Schools cancel classes in the most boring way

Almost all schools in Minnesota look as though they’re going to be closed on Tuesday and none of the superintendents made the announcement with even a hint of panache.

Not like Missouri Valley (Iowa) school superintendent Brent Hoesing did last week when he gave the kids and teachers a day off.

He said his wife makes him do it.

“She kept saying, ‘You know, you could do that.’ She said, ‘Worst case scenario, everybody hates it and you don’t ever have to do it again.'”

He’s now known as the “Singing Superintendent,” according to the Des Moines Register.

(h/t: Jim Gray)