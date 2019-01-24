School superintendent arrested for showing some compassion

Casey Smitherman, a school superintendent in Elwood, Ind., has been arrested for a crime committed by the nation’s health care system.

Smitherman, 48, was charged with felony insurance application fraud, felony identity deception, felony official misconduct and Class A misdemeanor insurance fraud when she turned herself in this week.

Her crime? She was worried about a student who didn’t show up for school. So she went to his house.

“After making sure he had eaten, I could tell he had some of the symptoms of strep throat. As a parent, I know how serious this illness can be if left untreated, and I took him to an emergency clinic,” she said.



Most of the students in her district are poor.

She took him to a health clinic which refused to treat him because he is younger than 18 and she isn’t the guardian.

So she went to another clinic, signed him in under her son’s name, using her health insurance for the appointment and the antibiotics she purchased for him.

That cost the insurance company $233, the Herald Bulletin of Anderson, Ind., reported.

She said she didn’t call child protective services because she didn’t want the boy put into the foster care system.

She released this statement:

Prosecutors worked out a deal with her. She’ll enter a diversion program for first-time offenders, though it remains to be seen how she’ll divert compassion in the future.

Showing its own spine, the local school board stuck by her. So did the community.

“She made an unfortunate mistake, but we understand that it was out of concern for this child’s welfare. We know she understands what she did was wrong, but she continues to have our support,” the head of the school board said.