Open thread: We need a new way to tell you it’s cold

During these cold snaps, we in the media struggle for new ways to tell you how cold it is, as if you don’t already know.

When it’s -25 wind chill and the dog poops and pees right away pic.twitter.com/m4x6CPbunZ — Mike Durkin (@DurkinFox9) January 29, 2019

It’s time we adopt the “oh, heck no, I’m not peeing out there” scale.

Other possibilities: How about a “I just had to bring the beer in from the garage” watch?

Others?