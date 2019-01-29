Weather

Open thread: We need a new way to tell you it’s cold

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jan 29, 2019
0

During these cold snaps, we in the media struggle for new ways to tell you how cold it is, as if you don’t already know.

It’s time we adopt the “oh, heck no, I’m not peeing out there” scale.

Other possibilities: How about a “I just had to bring the beer in from the garage” watch?

Others?