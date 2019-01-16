No getting away from politics at high school basketball

Is there some Minnesota passive aggressiveness at work in the displaying of a Trump campaign sign at a basketball game between a predominantly white team and a predominantly black one? Or is it just a love a politics?

A coach of the Minneapolis Roosevelt squad wondered in a Facebook post about the intent of unfurling the sign at a basketball game on Tuesday night in Jordan.

I coach a predominantly black inner city high school team. We go out to a rural area in Jordan, MN and this is there…. Posted by Michael Zeke Walker on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

“I coach a predominantly black inner city high school team,” Michael Walker wrote on his Facebook page. “We go out to a rural area in Jordan, MN and this is there. Please explain how and why this is appropriate at a high school basketball game?”

Jordan beat Minneapolis Roosevelt 67-to-58.

This afternoon, Matthew Helgerson, the superintendent of Jordan Public Schools, released this statement:

The Jordan School District is aware of concerns that have been raised about the events that occurred at the Boys Basketball game on January 15, 2019, where our team hosted the Minneapolis Roosevelt High School team. We regret that Roosevelt players and their coaching staff, fans and community were made to feel uncomfortable as it is always our intent to graciously host our opponents. The School District takes these concerns seriously and is reviewing this matter and collecting information. We cannot discuss the details as to the events that occurred or the School District’s review as this information is classified as non-public, private student data. However, we are working cooperatively with the Minneapolis School District and Roosevelt High School in our review and response to this event.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)