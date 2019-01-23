Mistaken bachelor party invitation provides a life lesson

Here’s an update on a story I passed along a week or so ago about a man in Arizona who mistakenly got an invite to a bachelor party weekend, skiing in Vermont, then asked if he could come anyway.

It went pretty well.





When Novak picked up his rental car, it had been upgraded to a Maserati, the BBC reports. When he arrived in Vermont, he was greeted by fireworks and a heavy metal concert.

Eventually, the wedding party and Will hit the slopes. Will hasn’t skied in 20 years.

“I skied into a man and we fell into a fence together. But it was super-slow speed and wasn’t a big deal,” he said.

@WillNovak13 , Angelo, "The Real Will Novak," and the rest of #AngelosBachelorParty enjoyed their day on the slopes yesterday. Will (the one from Pheonix) spent some quality time with one of our amazing ski instructors.@ski_vermont #itsOKEMOtime #SkiVT pic.twitter.com/abUnjN96iK — OkemoMountain (@OkemoMountain) January 20, 2019

He says he didn’t get too much of a chance to talk to the groom, but he did meet Will Novak, the one that was supposed to get the invitation he got initially.

There’s a lesson here, he says.

“Reflecting on it, I could get pretty sentimental, really. It’s a great lesson in being open to the universe and to others.”