Mankato mom didn’t secure car seat, then her kid fell out of the vehicle

Here’s a parenting tip courtesy of the Mankato Free Press:

Child safety seats aren’t child safety seats unless you have them properly fastened to the car’s seat belts.

Observe. Don’t do it like this.

if it didnt happen in front of me i'd never have believed it….😡 the child was ok. the parents came back. paramedics and police checked the child out as well. very lucky. Posted by Chad Cheddar Mock on Monday, January 14, 2019

It happened on Monday on Riverfront Drive in Mankato, the Free Press says.

The child’s mother, who had just put the kid and seat in the car without securing it, returned after realizing what had happened. But the video shows she closed the door and kept on driving.

The cops want her charged with child endangerment.

The child is OK.

Minnesota law requires children under age 8 to be in a child safety seat, which must be used “according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.”