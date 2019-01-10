Love on the chairlift

A growing trend on the slopes makes so much sense, it’s surprising nobody thought of it before: chairlift speed dating.

Afton Alps is planning the event in February in conjunction with a matchmaking service. It’s done it before.

Two love-seekers jump on the chairlift and if there’s a connection, they can ski down the mountain together to whatever comes next. Or, they don’t and get back in line. Simple. Beats getting drunk in a bar.

As near as we can tell, the trend started about six years ago in New Hampshire. Observe the technique.

It can be awkward, Julie Ellison of Outdoors Magazine found when she tried it in 2017. She got stuck with a snowboarder.