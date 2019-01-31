It’s cold, and here are some pictures of frozen toilets

This is impressive. A Twitter account has posted this picture of an exploding toilet tank.

We are skeptical. We want to know more.

Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze 😬 pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx — mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019

The picture has been making the rounds on Twitter and one person added that it’s from Minnesota.

Could it happen? Possibly. Over two days? Maybe. In a typically heated home (even if there isn’t heat in a bathroom)? With no expertise to admit to, it seems unlikely. We’d want to call in the physics experts on this one. If the water in the tank were freezing, wouldn’t it push up the tank cover and expand upward before expanding outward?

That said, we’re enjoying pictures of frozen toilets. This is how desperate we are to find new ways to tell you what you already know: it’s cold.

It's soooo cold! how cold is it? it's sooo cold that this is happening! pic.twitter.com/uloTK26BJA — Colin Lovequist (@LoungeCKRM) January 29, 2019

It’s a better absolute than the wind chill.